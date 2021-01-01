Mary's Medicinals
CBG Transdermal Patch
About this product
Mary’s award-winning transdermal patches are born out of a commitment to accurate dosing through an advanced delivery method. The discreet 2×2″ squares simply adhere to any veinous part of the skin for 8-12 hours of unsurpassed systemic wellness benefits.
Available in CBD, 1:1 CBD:THC, CBG, CBN, THCa, Indica and Sativa.
Available in CBD, 1:1 CBD:THC, CBG, CBN, THCa, Indica and Sativa.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!