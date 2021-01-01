Mary's Medicinals
Transdermal Compound – 10:1 CBD:THC
About this product
A nonintoxicating, spot-specific, transdermal balm formulated by our team of scientists to allow for much deeper penetration than traditional cannabis topicals. This high-CBD blend (300mg CBD and 30mg THC) quickly eases body tension and effects last for hours after application.
10:1 (300mg CBD:30mg THC)
Onset: Immediate – 15 minutes
Duration: 3 – 5 hours
Dosage: Apply as needed
