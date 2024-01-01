Logo for the brand Matrix NV

FLOWER / OIL / SHATTER
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

42 products
Product image for Tangilope PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Tangilope PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Super Sour Diesel Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
Resin
Super Sour Diesel Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Matrix NV
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dream Queen Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridges 0.5g
Cartridges
Dream Queen Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridges 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Sour Diesel OG PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Sour Diesel OG PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Gorilladawg PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Gorilladawg PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for CBD x Sherbert PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
CBD x Sherbert PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Chem Dawg #4 PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Chem Dawg #4 PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Green Cush Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
Cartridges
Green Cush Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Mendo Breath Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
Cartridges
Mendo Breath Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Green Cush Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Green Cush Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Cartridge 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Queen Kong Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
Cartridges
Queen Kong Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Dutch Granddaddy PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Dutch Granddaddy PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for SFV OG PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
SFV OG PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Green Cush Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Syringe 0.5g
Cartridges
Green Cush Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Syringe 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Mendo Breath Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Mendo Breath Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Ringo's Gift Pax Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Ringo's Gift Pax Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
THC 46%
CBD 72%
Product image for Durban Poison PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Durban Poison PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Tangilope Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Tangilope Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Nepalese Kush PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Nepalese Kush PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Mendo Breath PAX Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Mendo Breath PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Do-Si-Dos Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
Cartridges
Do-Si-Dos Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Do-Si-Dos Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Syringe 0.5g
Cartridges
Do-Si-Dos Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Syringe 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Product image for Clementine Live Resin Distillate Disposable Pen 0.35g
Resin
Clementine Live Resin Distillate Disposable Pen 0.35g
by Matrix NV
THC 68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Durban Poison Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridges 0.5g
Cartridges
Durban Poison Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridges 0.5g
by Matrix NV