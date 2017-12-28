Maui Labs Delta - 8
Maui Labs Banana OG Delta 8 510 Cartridge
Maui Labs sole focus is bringing you only the purest and most potent Delta 8 Products on the market. Every process of our production is done with the utmost care for purity. Maui Labs hemp is grown organically here in the USA and contain zero pesticides or GMO’s. All Maui Labs vape liquids are made using a C02 extraction process. This process creates the cleanest and purist end product available on the market.
The Maui Labs Banana OG Delta 8 510 Cartridge contains 925mg of Delta 8 in 1mL of liquid. Pair this cartridge with your favorite 510 Battery for the highest quality experience available.
At Maui Labs we know that finding the best quality Delta 8 products online can be difficult and time consuming. Our mission is to make your experience stress free from start to finish! We’ve made it our mission to create only the best Delta-8 products available anywhere. We offer free shipping on all orders over $75!
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
