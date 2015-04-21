Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Maven Genetics

Maven Genetics

XXX OG

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Our pre packaged flower comes in a variety of premium indica, sativa and hybrid strains. Our flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.

XXX OG effects

Reported by real people like you
212 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!