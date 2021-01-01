About this product

Give your pets healthier skin and a luxurious coat with our CBD conditioning shampoo! Our pure CBD oil is absorbed directly into the skin where it provides soothing nourishment and helps to balance and heal your pet’s skin.



Our unique blend of calming ingredients is perfect for pets that struggle with itching. Inflammation, dry skin and skin allergies. The GLA in CBD helps regulate the endocrine system to reduce hair loss and instances of patchy baldness. Before you know it, your pets will be flaunting healthy, radiant coats! The gentle ingredients we use make this shampoo safe for most skin conditions, It is effective on most coat types without causing matting or damage.

