About this product

Benefits

- Helps treat several conditions without using harmful prescription medication

- Perfect for cats and dogs

- Supports joint health and pain management

- Promotes calm in anxious pets

- Supports a healthy, radiant coat

- Give treats daily for optimal results and extra love



Multivitamin CBD Pet Treats Description

A convenient, delicious, and playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! Both cats and dogs love these tasty CBD pet treats, designed to deliver both a burst of flavor and a big dose of CBD. This daily CBD supplement is designed to promote daily health and wellness in your furry family members, but they can also support specific health conditions as well. Reach for these CBD treats to help your pets manage pain and joint discomfort, promote calm in otherwise anxious pets, and to support healthy skin and fur.



Features

- Made with the purest isolate hemp extract in the USA

- 100% Organic Hemp Oil

- Non-GMO

- Pesticide-free

- Use regularly for optimal results

- Third-party lab-tested

- Made in the USA