Loading...

Medicine 4 the Masses

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

1 products
Product image for Cinderella 99 Hash Infused Pre-roll 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Cinderella 99 Hash Infused Pre-roll 1.5g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 19.9%
CBD 0%