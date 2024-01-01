We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Medicine 4 the Masses
Medicine 4 the Masses
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
32 products
Shatter
Ghost OG Shatter 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Ghost of Leroy Diamonds 0.5g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cyber Sunset Diamonds 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 70.6%
CBD 0%
Badder
Jack Cheese Badder 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Granddads Cookies Shatter 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Orange Cookies Crumble 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 63.21%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Item #9 Concentrate 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 77.98%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Jack Herer Crumble 0.5g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 63.84%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Critical Pineapple Ambrosia 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
GMO Live Resin 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 63.07%
CBD 0%
Resin
Ghost of Leeroy Cured Resin 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 64.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Ghost of Leroy Diamonds 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cyber Sunset Concentrate 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 70.66%
CBD 0%
Resin
Merlin's Terp Tonic Live Resin 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 60.75%
CBD 1.38%
Solvent
Think Different Sugar 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Platinum Kush Crumble 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 80.4%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple Gelato Crumble 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 74.92%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Blueberry Zkittlez Sugar 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 69.42%
CBD 0%
Wax
Jack Herer Wax 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 63.8%
CBD 0%
Resin
Golden Ticket Live Resin 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tangie Delight Sugar 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
White Widow Wax 0.5g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 32.12%
CBD 34.38%
Resin
Highland Milk Live Resin 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Violet Delight Crumble 1g
by Medicine 4 the Masses
THC 70.71%
CBD 0%
1
2
Concentrates