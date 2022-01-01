Ingredients: Delta-8, HHC, THCO, THCp, Cannabis Derived Sunset Sherbet Terpenes.



Amazing sugary fruit taste, inducing mystical experiences, delectable, the finest distilled cannabis concentrates anywhere. Mellow Fellow’s NEW Dali’s Dream Blend was specifically formulated to make you dream more and dream bigger. Produced by Mellow Fellow PhD chemists, carefully-crafted with optimal ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes to help you relax and rest after a long day. Take one or two puffs and go for a deep dive into your own psyche. A surreal blend of Delta-8, HHC, THCO, THCp, Cannabis-Derived Sunset Sherbet Terpenes to help you feel the extreme pleasure of being you.