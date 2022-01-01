About this product
Ingredients: Delta-8, HHC, THCO, THCp, Cannabis Derived Sunset Sherbet Terpenes.
Amazing sugary fruit taste, inducing mystical experiences, delectable, the finest distilled cannabis concentrates anywhere. Mellow Fellow’s NEW Dali’s Dream Blend was specifically formulated to make you dream more and dream bigger. Produced by Mellow Fellow PhD chemists, carefully-crafted with optimal ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes to help you relax and rest after a long day. Take one or two puffs and go for a deep dive into your own psyche. A surreal blend of Delta-8, HHC, THCO, THCp, Cannabis-Derived Sunset Sherbet Terpenes to help you feel the extreme pleasure of being you.
About this brand
Mellow Fellow
We are a team of PhD’s that use our expertise to produce premium hemp derived extracts. Our mission is to provide safe, pure, and effective products. We provide up-to- date certificates with every batch of products we produce. We’ve dedicated years to develop the knowledge necessary to formulate, source, and produce the highest quality products in the industry.