Meraki Gardens
Banana OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Banana OG deﬁnitely earned her name with a smell and ﬂavor of overripe bananas. Known as a creeper with a potency that is sky high. This is not the strain to smoke when you have stuff to do. It won’t put you to sleep as much as it just makes you feel comatose. Lets you live in your own head for a bit, very introspective yet no anxiety. This is a strain you smoke and then tell a complete stranger your complicated theories on the origins of life.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!