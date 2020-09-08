About this product
Sunny D is the perfect way to start your morning. When you toke on this bud you will literally think that you just had a glass of sweet orange juice. Not only will this compliment your breakfast well, but it will give you the motivation for you to start your day right! Bursts of creative and focused energy will lead you to accomplishing your goals.
About this strain
Sunny D, also known as "Sunny Delight," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Tangie. Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. The buds on this strain are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, Sunny D is the hybrid that may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving. This strain was originally bred by Dankman.
Sunny D effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.