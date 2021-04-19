Vanilla Gorilla Sugar Wax 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Vanilla Gorilla
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.
Vanilla Gorilla effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
20% of people say it helps with arthritis
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
