About this product
1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
4 different ratios to best fit your needs
Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
Clean Green Certified
100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
SERVING:
120 servings per bottle
¼ dropper (0.25ml) per serving
CBD+:
7.9mg per serving 952.4mg per bottle
THC:
0.4mg per serving
47.6mg per bottle
TYPE: Sativa 50/50 Indica
TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Sweet, Skunky, Citrus
NOTES:
-Ruderalis x Cannatonic
-Full Flower/Bud Extraction
-Commonly used for epilepsy, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis
-Best for daytime use as it uplifts your mood to help start your day off while keeping you energized and focused
EFFECT:
-Peaceful
-Happy
-Uplifting
-Focused
-Sociable
-Energizing
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
616 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
