About this product

RAINBOW CHIP

Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Mint Chocolate Chip

Type: HYBRID

Taste: Chocolate, Citrus, Fruity

Effect: Creative, Energizing, Focus, Motivation

+Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention

+100% Pure Cannabis Oil

+Superior Taste And Long Lasting High

+No Artificial Additives, Ever

+Clean Green Certified

+Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

+Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)

Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture