A summertime stroll through downtown to your favorite ice cream shop. Go ahead and indulge in a classic favorite. We triple dog dare you.



Gluten-Free



INGREDIENTS:



COCOA, SUGAR, MILK, CANNABIS DISTILLATE,



STRAWBERRIES, SOY LECITHIN, SEA SALT



CONTAINS MILK, SOY, THC



MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF WHEAT, PEANUTS AND TREE NUTS