Millennium Farms
Millennium Sugar Plum
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Sugar Plum effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
