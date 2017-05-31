Millerville Farms
About this product
Straight from the source in it's purest form; this Oregon crafted strain was a resulting phenotype of Hindu Kush x Hindu Kush. Widely reputed for it's relaxing and pain relieving effects on the body, this is a choice strain for individuals seeking medicinal effects from cannabis.
Jager effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!