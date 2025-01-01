We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Million Elephants
Super Premium Cannabis
Flower
Jungle Cake
by Million Elephants
THC 23.86%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Cherry Pie Kush
by Million Elephants
THC 20.46%
CBD 0%
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by Million Elephants
THC 17.46%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Gelato Shatter 1g
by Million Elephants
THC 64.72%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gelato
by Million Elephants
THC 21.51%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Rainmaker
by Million Elephants
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chocolate Hashberry
by Million Elephants
THC 21.11%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem 4
by Million Elephants
THC 20.35%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bubba Afweck
by Million Elephants
THC 20.54%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Million Elephants
THC 26.28%
CBD 0.06%
Shatter
Cherry Pie Shatter 1g
by Million Elephants
THC 64.96%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Forbidden Fruit Shatter 1g
by Million Elephants
THC 65.11%
CBD 0.13%
Flower
Wedding Crasher
by Million Elephants
THC 22.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Banana Punch
by Million Elephants
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Million Elephants
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sapphire OG
by Million Elephants
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Pie
by Million Elephants
THC 23.58%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Cookies
by Million Elephants
THC 23%
CBD 0.11%
Flower
Mendo Breath
by Million Elephants
THC 22.88%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pink Cookies
by Million Elephants
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dog Cookies
by Million Elephants
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blueberry Muffins
by Million Elephants
THC 25%
CBD 1%
Pre-rolls
Banana Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Million Elephants
THC 22.62%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Candyland Pre-Roll 1g
by Million Elephants
THC 19%
CBD 0%
