Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
39% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
