Mind Body Hemp
About this product
The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. It boasts a great taste and provides a little pep in your step while the Delta 8 takes over. After awhile you feel chill.
Strain: Sativa
Parent: Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud
Aroma: Cheesy aroma that has just a hint of fuel
Taste: Slight fuel
Effect: You'll feel the chill with pre roll
Uses: Likely used for taking the edge of a stressful day and give you a little bump in your step
Total Cannabinoids: 70mg
THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant
Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown
Final Thoughts: Perfect amount to help you forget about things and yet still function. This buzz will last for hours.
All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.
Strain: Sativa
Parent: Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud
Aroma: Cheesy aroma that has just a hint of fuel
Taste: Slight fuel
Effect: You'll feel the chill with pre roll
Uses: Likely used for taking the edge of a stressful day and give you a little bump in your step
Total Cannabinoids: 70mg
THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant
Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown
Final Thoughts: Perfect amount to help you forget about things and yet still function. This buzz will last for hours.
All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!