The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. It boasts a great taste and provides a little pep in your step while the Delta 8 takes over. After awhile you feel chill.



Strain: Sativa

Parent: Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud

Aroma: Cheesy aroma that has just a hint of fuel

Taste: Slight fuel

Effect: You'll feel the chill with pre roll

Uses: Likely used for taking the edge of a stressful day and give you a little bump in your step

Total Cannabinoids: 70mg

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown

Final Thoughts: Perfect amount to help you forget about things and yet still function. This buzz will last for hours.



All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.