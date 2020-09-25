About this product
About this strain
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mini Budz
Sometimes it is just about smoking good weed. Nothing more and nothing less.
That is why we created Mini Budz. We, like our fellow cannabis lovers, just want to be able to try a new or legendary strains without breaking the bank. We grew it, sorted it, and now we want you to enjoy it. No larfy shake, but smaller nugs perfect for sampling.
