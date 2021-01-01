MiniNail
About this product
MiniNail™ Dabber & Carb Cap combination made from Grade 2 Titanium.
Featuring a slightly curved flattened edge for easy use.
Carb cap fits perfectly over the MiniNail™ Domeless Titanium nail to create a high pressure environment for the best low temperature dabs.
Carb Cap/Dabber removable for easy cleaning
Made for the 16mm universal nails (18mm head top)
Made from Lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
