Ministry of Cannabis
Ultra White Amnesia
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This marriage creates this exceptional hybrid, where the calyxes of the Amnesia are even whiter, denser and stickier than ever. The strong effect is a combination of the happy, social effect of the sativa side (Amnesia) with the heavy body stone typical of the white experience. Easy to grow in all possible methods, it produces thick, fat, buds. This strain can take the nutrients pretty well, but do not exaggerate in the last 3-4 weeks so you will fully enjoy the blossom and grape delicious aroma.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
75% Sativa 25% Indica
Flowering Time: 9 weeks
Yield: 480 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 22%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/ultra-white-amnesia-feminized
Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,154 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
