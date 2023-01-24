About this product
What to expect when enjoying a Lemon Ginger Dream Tonic:
Couch, meet butt. This delicious fusion of tangy lemon and spicy ginger is so ridiculously relaxing that you may find yourself becoming one with your furniture. Whether you're melting into a beach blanket or parked on the sofa, prepare for many glorious hours of doing absolutely nothing.
About this brand
Mirth Provisions
Mirth began in Washington in 2013 with a simple mission to bring more joy to the world and make all-natural premium products for those looking to try cannabis in a new way. The company has grown into a top selling beverage in Washington state and Oregon.
State License(s)
412373