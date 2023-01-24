What to expect when enjoying a Pomegranate Power Tonic: Word to your mother! Mother Nature, that is. This infusion of fresh juices and cannabis extract is an awesome companion for soaking in natural beauty, whether you hike MT. Rainier or hang out in your own backyard. Toss it in a backpack, grab a map and a friend, and spend some time with Mama.
Mirth began in Washington in 2013 with a simple mission to bring more joy to the world and make all-natural premium products for those looking to try cannabis in a new way. The company has grown into a top selling beverage in Washington state and Oregon.