2021 Emerald Cup Winner. For the purest and most powerful vaping experience, master the art of the escape with Houdini. Introducing our relaxing indica triple-strain blend; made from our pure, uncut premium cured resin; free from additives, flavorings, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin, or chlorophyll; created to promote an experience of calm, relaxation, and a focused mind. Powered by Hi-Phi™ unrivaled extraction technology, and blended with the expertise found in fine wines and whiskeys, our triple-strain blend delivers 3X the flower, 3X the experience. Houdini is aromatic and flavorful with natural notes of berry, floral, and earthy tones; expertly made for our premium pen to promote a powerful experience of relaxation. Break free from worry, and explore the wondrous power of nature. Master the art of the escape with Houdini by MISTIFI™.