About this product
High CBD
About this strain
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.
Hawaiian Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!