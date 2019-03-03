About this product
Momenta RSO Tincture provides patients with activated whole-plant medicine and full-spectrum relief in an easy-to-dose form that works fast and for prolonged periods. Momenta RSO Tinctures are ideal for patients who may be new to cannabis, patients who need a controlled dosage, or those who need a convenient form to dose their medicine. These unique tinctures utilize Trulieve’s TruSpectrum cannabis oil. TruSpectrum is delicately processed to then remove the ethanol while retaining all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavor directly from the plant. As a result, TruSpectrum’s flavor is characteristic of the individual strain’s unique bouquet of terpenes — a “whole-plant extract.” Momenta RSO Tinctures come in varieties of Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa options and flavors that can easily be incorporated into a patient’s daily and nightly routine.
About this strain
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.
Mandarin Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Momenta
Momenta is a staple for everyday wellness. Make Momenta a part of your daily and nightly ritual. Enjoy more blissful moments by enhancing your connection to the body, mind, and spirit.