About this product
Momenta RSO Tincture provides patients with activated whole-plant medicine and full-spectrum relief in an easy-to-dose form that works fast and for prolonged periods. Momenta RSO Tinctures are ideal for patients who may be new to cannabis, patients who need a controlled dosage, or those who need a convenient form to dose their medicine. These unique tinctures utilize Trulieve’s TruSpectrum cannabis oil. TruSpectrum is delicately processed to then remove the ethanol while retaining all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavor directly from the plant. As a result, TruSpectrum’s flavor is characteristic of the individual strain’s unique bouquet of terpenes — a “whole-plant extract.” Momenta RSO Tinctures come in varieties of Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa options and flavors that can easily be incorporated into a patient’s daily and nightly routine.
About this strain
Breeders at Scarlet Fire Farms created Paradise Waits by crossing Scarlet Fire and Harlequin. It is a THC-dominant strain with pine, citrus, and fuel aromas. Earthy and musky flavors have citrus undertones with subtleties of cream and diesel. Paradise Waits has firm buds that are earth green to amber gold with purple hues.
Paradise Waits effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Momenta
Momenta is a staple for everyday wellness. Make Momenta a part of your daily and nightly ritual. Enjoy more blissful moments by enhancing your connection to the body, mind, and spirit.