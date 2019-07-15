MONTKUSH
Broad Spectrum 10mg CBD Gummies 4-pack | 40mg
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
This CBD Gummy is made from the Lifter Strain (Hybrid). Our premium CBD rosin gummies are made from organic hemp on MONTKUSH farms. Made by hand in small batches, with 50 CBD gummy in a jar, each vegan and gluten-free gummy contains 10mg of premium Broad Spectrum MONTKUSH CBD combined with organic natural fruit flavors including Watermelon, Yuzu, Key Lime, and Blood Orange.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
