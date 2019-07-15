About this product

Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Natural CBD oil has a naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our CBD oil are MONTKUSH USDAY Organic CBD Rosin and organic coconut oil. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic CBD rosin, from our own certified organic hemp. We grow, process, and every bottle of our CBD.