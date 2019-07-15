MONTKUSH
Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Raw CBDA oil has a naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our CBDA oil are MONTKUSH USDA Organic CBDA Rosin and organic coconut oil. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBDA and CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic rosin, from our own certified organic hemp.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
