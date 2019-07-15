About this product

Your skin can now experience the benefits of our USDA-certified organic rosin in our MONTKUSH Body Dose. We formulated this plant-based luxury relief oil with organic coconut oil, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, and turmeric. Our formulation allows for quick absorption to soothe and hydrate your skin from its initial application. With 600mg of MONTKUSH full-spectrum CBD in tandem with its additional active ingredients, our Body Dose can help reduce inflammation, offer deep relief while moisturizing your skin for visible restoration. The MONTKUSH Body Dose is the ultimate deep relaxation topical.