Moon Flower CBD
About this product
Introducing our ultra-concentrated and powerful CBD salve! At 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBD in a 1oz container, this salve is perfect to help with your pain and discomfort. Packed full of organic products, Moon Flower salve is exceptional.
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!