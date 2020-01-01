 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mountain Made.

Infused with 25mg of CBD and other all organic goodies.
We offer tincture products that fit the needs of both beginners and experience CBD users.
Meet one of the most concentrated salves on the market at 1,000mg of CBD and packed full of organics
Soak in a smokey paradise created by these 50mg CBD bath soaks.
About Moon Flower CBD

Thank you for visiting Moon Flower Hemp—our female-owned, mountain made, full-spectrum CBD company! Our hemp plants were raised from seed to harvest with endless love in the mountains of West Virginia. Striving to better your personal health and overall wellbeing, we guarantee our top of the line cannabis products will be the perfect aid for any of your needs. From tinctures to bath soaks, we offer a wide range of options to fit your comfortability, price range, and personal preferences. Whether you’re treating insomnia, joint pain, anxiety, and everything in between, we guarantee you can find relief through one of our many effective and unique Moon Flower products.

United States, West Virginia