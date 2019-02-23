Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Moon Flower CBD

Moon Flower CBD

1,500mg Peppermint Tincture

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 17%
Buy Here

About this product

This tincture contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml dose and has the pleasant, but ever so slight flavor of peppermint to compliment the all-natural tastes of the cannabis plant. This tincture packs a lot of power for what you need.

Cherry Wine effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!