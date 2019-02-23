Moon Flower CBD
About this product
This is a great CBD dosage for the “beginner” CBD enthusiast! It is packed full of authentic and very recognizable flavors of the cannabis plant! With all organic flavors that come straight from the source, each 1ml pipette will give you 25mg of CBD per dose in these 750mg tinctures.
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!