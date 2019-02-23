Loading…
Logo for the brand Moon Flower CBD

Moon Flower CBD

Bath Soak 50mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 17%
About this product

This product contains 50mg CBD, Hawaiian Lava Salt, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Epson Salt, Hibiscus Flowers, Fresh Lavender petals and Fresh Chamomile, Marshmallow, Pacific Sea Salt, Jasmine, White Sage, and Wild Rose Flowers.

Cherry Wine effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
