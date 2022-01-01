About this product
These tinctures are a great addition to your Moon Flower CBD oil collection, as well as a great product if you are new to the CBD game. Each tincture consists of 10ml of CBD oil and terpene blends directed toward specific moods you wish to reach! You also have the option to buy the whole set at a discounted rate!
Thank you for visiting Moon Flower Hemp—our female-owned, mountain made, full-spectrum CBD company! Our hemp plants were raised from seed to harvest with endless love in the mountains of West Virginia. Striving to better your personal health and overall wellbeing, we guarantee our top of the line cannabis products will be the perfect aid for any of your needs. From tinctures to bath soaks, we offer a wide range of options to fit your comfortability, price range, and personal preferences. Whether you’re treating insomnia, joint pain, anxiety, and everything in between, we guarantee you can find relief through one of our many effective and unique Moon Flower products.