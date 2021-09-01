About this product
FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic fresh
EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy
Sativa
NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil
DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT
Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with