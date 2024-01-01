Our THC Blend Joints are created by handpicking the absolute best strains from every one of our cannabinoid categories and blending them harmoniously in one amazingly relaxing joint . The cannabinoids we use are THCp, Delta-8, and HHC for a perfect blend of euphoria and relaxation.



Strain: Moon Pie

Characteristic: Indica

Joint Size: 1.5g

Total Count: 40



Delta-8 THC, a variant of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is a cannabinoid found in cannabis. It possesses psychoactive properties, albeit milder than delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC has gained popularity for its potential relaxing and euphoric effects, often used for recreational and therapeutic purposes.



THC-P, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is a rare and potent cannabinoid found in cannabis. It is known to have an affinity for the CB1 receptor, potentially producing more intense psychoactive effects than Delta-8.



HHC, or Hexahydrocannabinol, is a lesser-known cannabinoid found in cannabis. It exhibits psychoactive effects similar to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but with its own unique properties. HHC has gained attention for its potential therapeutic benefits and is being studied for its effects on the endocannabinoid system.

