Welcome to Our Pinnacle THCA Indoor Flower Ounce



Dive deep into the Moon Men universe with “Purple Champagne.” Representing the pinnacle of our lineup, this isn’t just flower—it’s a vibe. Rocking that signature deep purple, a party in every bud. Light up and get hit with waves of sweet grape, rounded out by a sharp, fresh kick. Purple Champagne is more than a strain; it’s a salute to the cannabis culture we champion. Elevate your sesh with this heavy-hitter, where top-tier potency meets iconic flavor.

read more