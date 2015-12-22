Butterscotch Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this strain

Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co

License(s)

  • OR, US: 020 100199419EB
  • OR, US: 060-10152697992
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.