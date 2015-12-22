Butterscotch Pre-roll 0.6g
Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.Pre-rolls
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:DizzyDry mouthParanoid
- Feelings:SleepyGigglyRelaxed
- Helps with:InsomniaStressAnxiety
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneLinalool
Butterscotch effects are mostly calming.
Butterscotch potency is higher THC than average.
Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
License(s)
- OR, US: 020 100199419EB
- OR, US: 060-10152697992
Notice a problem?Report this item