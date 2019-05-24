About this strain
Bubble Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
60% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
