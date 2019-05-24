About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Raspberry Diesel is a mouthwatering hybrid that crosses Sour Diesel and Sweet Cherry Afghan. Buds are light green with the tasty aroma and flavor of berries with diesel undertones. A great strain for extractions, Raspberry Diesel will leave you feeling elevated with a cerebral and physical high.
Raspberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Creative
71% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
42% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!