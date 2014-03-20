MPX Melting Point Extracts
Blackberry Kush Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our sugar is formed from high terpene content that separates from tiny THCa crystals, creating a wet sugar consistency, often creating a sauce like texture. MPX sugar is typically more potent than batter products, but with similar terpene contents.
Blackberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,444 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
