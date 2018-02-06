About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
About this strain
Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
Goji OG effects
213 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.