MPX Melting Point Extracts
Honey Bananas Disposable Pen 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Our MPX X-Vape cartridges are made with our high-quality, THC-rich distillate. We do not use any artificial ingredients or flavors. We infuse strain specific, all-natural terpenes for a modulating and palatable experience.
Honey Bananas effects
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
